iPad Pro 2021 with M1 chip is back on sale for $749

The iPad Pro with M1 chip is Apple's most powerful iPad to date. And for a limited time, you can own this Editor's Choice tablet for its best price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the excellent Apple iPad Pro on sale for $749. That's a $50 discount and the latest iPad Pro's lowest price ever. It's one of the best iPad deals we've seen so far this season.

iPad Pro deals

Apple iPad Pro 11" (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The new iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Pricing for the new 2021 iPad Pro starts from $799 with a storage capacity of up to 2TB. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 chip and 128GB of storage.

Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Although we didn't test this 2021 release, in our 2020 iPad Pro review, we loved its super-fast performance, brilliant display and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

In our lab, the iPad Pro crushed our performance benchmarks, scoring a 4,720 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. We expect the iPad Pro's M1 CPU to surpass its predecessor's performance. And with an optional Apple Magic keyboard, the iPad Pro M1 might be a cheaper MacBook alternative for some.

As with all iPad Pro deals, we suspect this one won't last too long, so make haste!