Hurry! iPad Pro 12.9-inch with LTE is $470 off today in this Black Friday deal

The iPad Pro (2018) 12.9-inch is still one of the best tablets on the market and features the performance and screen size to easily replace a laptop for some users. While the clock is ticking down until Black Friday, this iPad Pro deal will expire just as Black Friday kicks off.

This deal is for the iPad Pro (2018) 12.9-inch tablet 256GB with LTE for $829 at B&H, that's an absolutely astounding $470 off retail. While the iPad Pro did get an update earlier this year it was mostly a spec bump with the 2018 model still offering the new design, USB-C port and the vivid ProMotion display.

Black Friday is upon us this week and it's a great time to save big on everything from tablets to laptops.

iPad Pro 12.9" (2018) Black Friday deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2018 (256GB with cellular): was $1,299 now $829 @ B&H

The iPad Pro 12.9" (2018) remains one of the most powerful tablets on the market with a virtually identical design to the 2020 model including USB-C and the gorgeous ProMotion display. This deal is for the cellular model meaning you've got connectivity everywhere you go. At $470 off this deal is not to be missed.

Despite launching in late 2018 the iPad Pro 12.9 still offers near class-leading performance, an excellent display and of course an unbeatable collection of apps, making the iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) still one of the best tablets to buy.

This iPad Pro from B&H packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, an A12X Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, and built-in LTE.

As we note in our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) review, we loved its fast A12X Bionic chip performance and brilliant display. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. Thanks to Apple's fantastic software support the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) got the same impressive iPadOS update as the 2020 model with enhanced cursor support making it an even more compelling option as a laptop replacement.

When it comes to design, this iPad Pro looks nearly identical to the newer model. Just about the only difference is the lack of the larger camera module on the back. At 11 x 8.4 x 0.23 inches and 1.4 pounds, the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch slab is thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). It's nearly as thin as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds), but slightly heavier.

At $470 off, the iPad Pro is an excellent pick if you want a powerful tablet with connectivity anywhere you go. Don't hesitate if this sounds like the right fit for you as this is by far the lowest price we've ever seen on this configuration.

