HP's X24c is a curved gaming monitor for gamers on a budget

HP unveiled today the X24c, a gaming monitor for those who want a curved screen on a budget.

The monitor has a 23.6-inch, 1080p curved display with a 144hz refresh rate and 1500R curvature for more immersive viewing. It is also among the first monitors to support AMD Freesync Premium, which ensures low latency, no screen tearing and a minimum of 120Hz refresh rate.

HP X24c price and availability

With a starting price of $249, the X24c is priced to sell when it arrives on the market in October.

HP x24c design and ports

We haven't seen this monitor in person, but it looks great based on the images HP sent us. The back of the monitor is covered in sharp, angled lines, which gives the x24C a futuristic cyber look.

The screen is held up by a thick arm while the base has a gentle downward slope. On the bottom bezel are some more accents, which, to me, look a bit retro. I'll have to see the x24C in person to give it a fair shake.

There's nothing more annoying than having to stack a monitor on books to get it to eye height. Thankfully, you won't have to do that with the X24c because it can raise or lower 3.9 inches. You can also tilt the screen 5 degrees forward or 25 degrees backward.

Ports are limited to a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 2.0 and a headphone jack.

HP X24c specs and features

The X24c's 23.6-inch VA screen is smaller than those on most curved gaming monitors. But 24 inches has become the standard size for esports competitors as it allows you to see the entire screen even when you're sitting up close.

The X24c has a 1080p resolution, a 144hz refresh rate and a 4-millisecond response time. That's pretty much par for the course with gaming monitors, although the latest models can reach up to 360Hz (just don't expect them to cost $250).

With a 1500R curve, the X24c is the most curved monitor HP has ever released, and the most aggressive curve you'll find on the market. The benefit is a greater field of view within your line of vision, but be warned, curved monitors can take some getting used to.

Outlook

The X24c isn't going to break any new barriers but it could be a compelling option for gamers who want a curved panel at a low price. The 144hz refresh rate should offer smooth enough gameplay for everyone but esports competitors while the aggressive 1500R curve will satisfy those who want to feel more immersed in their games.