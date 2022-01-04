HP unveils a slew of ProBooks and a 2-in-1 laptop with a new AMD R7 Pro CPU

For CES 2022, HP is revamping its more affordable business laptops, introducing the ninth iterations of the HP Pro x360 435, ProBook 445, and ProBook 455.

The HP ProBook 445 G9 and HP ProBook 455 G9 are expected to launch in late January starting at $849. Meanwhile, the HP Pro x360 435 G9 is set to launch in April 2022, but there is no pricing currently available.

HP Pro x360 435 G9

The HP Pro x360 435 G9 is the only 2-in-1 laptop among the three. It can be outfitted with up to an AMD R7 Pro CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 13.3-inch, 1000-nit display.

This machine comes in at 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches and 3.2 pounds. It sports a simple silver chassis that's in line with many of HP's business notebooks. You'll get two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

Like most business laptops, it's rated against MIL-STD 810H durability tests and is packed with security features like a webcam shutter and fingerprint scanner.

HP ProBook 445 G9

The HP ProBook 445 G9 bumps you up a size to 14 inches. This clamshell can be packed with up to an AMD R7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an optional second SSD up to 256GB, and a 14-inch, 1000-nit display.

This laptop comes in at 12.68 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches and 3 pounds, and it sports the same silver chassis as the Pro x360 minus all of the flipping. As far as ports go, it'll come with three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

Like its sibling, the HP ProBook 445 G9 rated against MIL-STD 810H durability tests and is packed with security features like a webcam shutter and fingerprint scanner.

HP ProBook 455 G9

The further you go, the bigger it gets, with the HP ProBook 455 G9 providing a 15.6-inch screen. You can outfit this machine with an AMD R7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an optional second SSD up to 256GB, and a 15.6-inch, 400-nit display.

Stacking up against its siblings, this one comes in at a whopping 14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches and weighs 3.8 pounds. Apart from the size, the design looks practically identical. On this model, you'll find three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Nano SIM card slot, and a headphone jack.

Of course, like the rest, this is rated against MIL-STD 810H durability tests and is packed with security features like a webcam shutter and fingerprint scanner.

Outlook

We're excited to get these more affordable business notebooks into our lab and run them through the gauntlet. We're hoping that the lower price doesn't mean that the laptops will skimp on good parts. You can't exactly run a growing business with a laptop that needs to be replaced within a year.