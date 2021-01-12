HP ProBook line gets a powerful refresh with new Ryzen 5000 series processors

HP gave the ProBook line a Ryzen 4000 series makeover last fall to impressive results, so it's no surprise to see the company jump on the new Ryzen 5000 series immediately. Today, HP has taken the wraps off four updated ProBooks: the ProBook 635 Aero G8, ProBook 445 G8, ProBook 455 G8 and ProBook x360 435 G8.

These slot in below the EliteBooks with an eye to affordability while maintaining a high-level of performance, something the Ryzen 5000 series should be more than capable of delivering. Whatever your business needs one of these laptops should fit the bill, so here's a look at what each one has to offer.

(Image credit: HP)

HP ProBook 635 Aero G8

First up is the ProBook 635 Aero G8 which HP boasts is the "World's lightest AMD based business notebook" at just 2.2 pounds. That size paired with the notoriously battery-friendly Ryzen 5000 series processor, makes this an excellent option for road warriors, particularly with the optional 4G connectivity.

There are three distinct display options depending on your needs, all are 13.3-inches with an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, but there are differing brightness and display coatings. The top-of-the-line model features an amazing 1,000 nits of brightness to go with an anti-glare coating with HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen. The other two both feature anti-glare with 400 nits and 250 nits of brightness, respectively.

As I mentioned at the outset, the internals feature an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor along with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. This is paired with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM, and a bevy of storage options from 128GB up to 1TB Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 SSD TLC. Support for Wi-Fi 6 is a welcome addition along with that optional LTE-Advanced Cat 9 modem.

The relatively slim form factor (12.1 x 8 x .07-inches) makes it an easy fit in any laptop bag. It still manages to offer a solid array of ports with a USB-Type C, two USB Type-A, an HDMI 2.0, an AC port, a headphone/mic combo jack and an optional SIM slot.

The base webcam is 720p, but an upgraded HD IR camera delivers improved video conferencing and Windows Hello support. An optional fingerprint sensor is also available for security-conscious users.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

(Image credit: HP)

HP ProBook 445 and 455 Series G8

The HP ProBook 405 series gets two updated clamshell laptops with the ProBook 445 G8 and the ProBook 455 G8. Display size is the biggest differentiator between these two models with the ProBook 445 G8 featuring a 14-inch display and the ProBook 455 G8 bumping up to a 15.6-inch.

Both of these laptops offer three display options with FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, but varied brightness and coating options. The top-of-the-line features an amazing 1,000 nits of brightness to go with an anti-glare coating with HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen. The other two both feature anti-glare with 400 nits and 250 nits of brightness, respectively. Finally, a budget HD (1366 x 768) option is available with anti-glare coating and 250 nits of brightness.

Internally these are again Ryzen 5000 series laptops with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and RAM options up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM. Storage options range from 128GB up to 1TB.

The overall design of the ProBook 445 G8 and ProBook 455 G8 matches that of the pricier ProBook 635 Aero G8, but they are, of course, a bit larger. The ProBook 445 G8 is 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.78-inches and weighs 3.03 pounds, while the ProBook 455 G8 is 14.2 x 9.2 x 0.78-inches and weighs 3.83 pounds.

Port options are identical and plentiful on both with a USB Type-C, three USB Type-A, an RJ-45, a headphone/mic combo, an HDMI 1.4b, a microSD card reader and an AC power.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

(Image credit: HP)

HP ProBook x360 435 G8

Lastly, we have the lone convertible in the ProBook 435 G8, which features a 13.3-inch display and, once again, those new Ryzen 5000 series processors.

As with the rest of the ProBooks, there are a number of display options with different coatings and brightness. All three offer a 1920 x 1080 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 touch screens. The top model features 1,000 nits of brightness and HP Sure View Gen3 integrated privacy screen with 400 and 250 nits options as with the rest.

The Ryzen 5000 series processor is paired with AMD Radeon Graphics. Memory can go up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM and storage options range from 128GB up to 1TB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The ProBook x360 435 G8 is pretty slim at 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.7-inches, but not as light as some of the others at 3.19 pounds, due to the more robust hinge needed for the convertible. Ports are again solid with a USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, an HDMI 1.4b, a headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card reader and an AC power port.

The HP ProBook x360 435 G8 does pick up an extra camera option due to its form factor with a standard 720p camera option or an HD IR camera and a 5MP outward-facing camera.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.