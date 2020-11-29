HP Omen 15 with Ryzen 7 drops to $849 in fantastic Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop but are on a tight budget, then Best Buy has one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet.

The HP Omen 15 with Ryzen 7 is now $849 at Best Buy, an incredible price when you consider that the gaming laptop retails for $1,249. The best part is the specs you get: an AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TI GPU. Oh, and yes, you can upgrade the RAM (the laptop has dual slots).

This is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals we've seen so far, and a great option for gamers on a tight budget.

HP Omen 15 (Ryzen 7): was $1,249 now $849 @ Best Buy

Armed with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM (expandable via dual slots), a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Omen 15 is a steal at its discounted $849 price. The laptop has a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and a 144Hz 1080p display. View Deal

Good luck finding a better budget gaming laptop than this Omen 15. For only $849, you get a 15.6-inch, 1080 at 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM (expandable via dual slots), a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

In our HP Omen 15 review, we gave the gaming laptop a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award for its fast performance, solid battery life and a great 15-inch display. With these specs, you can easily run pro apps like Photoshop or Adobe Premiere or play most modern games at 1080p resolution on medium graphics settings.

The Omen 15 lasted 6 hours 13 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits. That’s actually pretty good for a gaming laptop and beats most of its competitors.

Beyond its performance or battery life, we were smitten by the stylish design and relatively thin chassis. While the keyboard is a bit mushy, the laptop never got too hot during our video or gaming tests.

Cyber Monday deals are here and there are tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Cyber Monday laptop deals page to stay on top of this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.