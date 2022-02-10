How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 flagship phone is now available for preorder following Wednesday's Galaxy Unpacked event. Pricing for the Galaxy S22 starts from $799, $999 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1,399 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Preorder the Galaxy S22 at Samsung.com right now and instantly receive up to $150 in Samsung credit. Or, preorder the Galaxy S22 Ultra and get $200 in digital spending cash. Use your Samsung credit to shop for add-ons like Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds or new Galaxy Tab S8.

And that's not all. Samsung will double your storage for free which nets you 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB (valued at up to $100). What's more, Samsung will slash up to $700 off your new Galaxy S22 when you trade-in an eligible device. You can submit up to 2 devices among phones, tablets, and smartwatches by Samsung and other brands.

The entry model Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Galaxy S22 preorders are expected to arrive by February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Preorder: $799 @ Samsung

The entry model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Galaxy S22 Plus preorders are expected to arrive by February 25.