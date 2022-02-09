Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live blog: Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and more

Samsung's February Galaxy Unpacked event is gearing up to unveil its next "Epic" standard of Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets, and we have a sneaking suspicion the tech giant will finally reveal the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.



Thanks to numerous rumors and leaks, along with an accidental leak on Samsung's website, we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra in the spotlight, along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. We're particularly interested in the Ultra models, seeing as the Ultra tablet sports a notch. Samsung may have a few tricks up its sleeve, however, so stay tuned for surprises.



The next Galaxy Unpacked event is kicking off on Wednesday, February 9 (that's today!) at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT, and there are plenty of ways to watch the launch event. In fact, for the first time ever, you can watch livestream in the metaverse.



If you're wondering how to watch the launch event, we've got you covered. Better yet, you can check out all the big reveals along with us right here.

For the latest updates, check out the biggest announcements from Samsung's launch event as it happens below.