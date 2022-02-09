Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live blog: Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and more
The latest updates from Samsung's February Galaxy Unpacked launch event
By Darragh Murphy published
Samsung's February Galaxy Unpacked event is gearing up to unveil its next "Epic" standard of Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets, and we have a sneaking suspicion the tech giant will finally reveal the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.
Thanks to numerous rumors and leaks, along with an accidental leak on Samsung's website, we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra in the spotlight, along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. We're particularly interested in the Ultra models, seeing as the Ultra tablet sports a notch. Samsung may have a few tricks up its sleeve, however, so stay tuned for surprises.
The next Galaxy Unpacked event is kicking off on Wednesday, February 9 (that's today!) at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT, and there are plenty of ways to watch the launch event. In fact, for the first time ever, you can watch livestream in the metaverse.
If you're wondering how to watch the launch event, we've got you covered. Better yet, you can check out all the big reveals along with us right here.
For the latest updates, check out the biggest announcements from Samsung's launch event as it happens below.
And we're kicking off! There's plenty to look forward to at this year's first Galaxy Unpacked, especially since we're expecting the debut of the Samsung and AMD Exynos 2200 chip with RDNA 2.
Samsung states the AMD RDNA 2 tech allows for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading. This means mobile gamers will experience gaming laptop-level simulated light and smoother frame rates on their smartphones, and the chip is also expected to improve the overall experience in social media apps and photography.
The Exynos chip isn't all about graphics, as it's also set to feature support for a 4K display at 120Hz or QHD+ 144Hz, a 200 MP camera, 8K resolution at 30fps video recording, LPDDR5 RAM, 5G connectivity and more. Check out the reveal video below.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.