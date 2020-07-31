Halo Infinite multiplayer details leak: Free-to-play, 120fps, battle pass system

We didn't get any information about Halo Infinite's multiplayer at the recent Xbox Series X event, but leaks are now suggesting that it will be free-to-play and run at up to 120 fps.

The leak came through a website called Smyths Toys Superstores. The Verge took a screenshot of the listing, which has since been taken down. You can see what the listing looked like below.

Halo Infinite multiplayer leak

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The listing reads: "The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet and a groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience. Enjoy up to 120 FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay with Xbox Series X."

An Xbox leaker named Klobrille, who accurately leaked Halo Infinite details, backed up the claim that the multiplayer will be free-to-play and run up to 120 fps. However, they also added that Halo Infinite will feature a battle pass system and new customization options.

People might be worried that Halo is attempting to turn into the next Fortnite, with its evolving world and now a battle pass, but Halo is simply adapting to the times. Customization options have been around since Halo 3, and leveling towards cosmetics have been around since Halo Reach, so it's really not far fetched to add a battle pass.

We'll likely get more official information from 343 Industries at the next Xbox event in August.