Google's $622 Pixel Slate is the Chromebook Cyber Monday deal to beat

Cyber Monday has been good for anyone in the market for a laptop, but it just got a whole lot better. That's especially true if you're looking for a powerful Chromebook 2-in-1.

Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Slate with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just $622, which knocks a whopping $376 off the retail price.

The Pixel Slate is a good option for anyone who wants a tablet running Chrome OS that can transform into a laptop via a detachable keyboard.

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5): was $999 now $622

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp screen and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. View Deal

In our Pixel Slate review, we gave the tablet props for its elegant, slim design, gorgeous 12.3-inch display and comfortable detachable keyboard (sold separately). The slate also lasts long on a charge (around 10 hours) and has surprisingly powerful speakers.

Unfortunately, we ran into some Bluetooth connectivity issues during our testing and the optional keyboard makes the package a bit hefty. Still, the Pixel Slate is a good option for those who want a speedy Chrome OS device that they can take on the go and use as a tablet or laptop.

