Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals of 2019

The rush of Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are flooding the gates.

Sure, Chrome OS is basically an operating system stripped down to everything but Chrome, but as a result, Chromebooks are incredibly inexpensive. And there's something to be said about the reliable security and long battery life found in Chromebooks, which make great budget laptops.

Chromebooks also have access to the Chrome Web Store, which offers some useful plugins, as well as the Google Play Store, which'll give you access to a plethora of Android apps.

This is the time of year to snag the best Chromebooks for a great price. Chromebooks are great for kids, teens and even adults who just need something affordable and simple. To help you save some money, we're compiling the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we loved the Flip C434 for its sleek, premium design, long battery life and thin display bezels paired with nearly 10 hours of battery life. This model comes with a Core M3-8100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo Chromebook S33: was $299 now $169 @ Walmart

This Chromebook features a 14-inch display, 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive. With a fast start up and up to 10 hours of battery life, this compact laptop is quick and reliable.

Google Pixel Slate (with keyboard): was $784 now $649 @ Walmart

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp screen and a comfortable keyboard, which comes included in this deal. It also lasts 10 hours on a charge.

Lenovo Chromebook C330: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

This is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy this holiday season. Originally $279, Best Buy is slicing another $100 off this 11.6-inch budget Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin is a convertible, which means it can transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet. In addition to its 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $239 @ Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

Acer Chromebook 314: was $372 now $191 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day to day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $191.

Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Dell Chromebook 11 3000: was $355 now $219 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch HD display.