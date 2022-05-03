Get over £50 off Meta Quest 2 in huge surprise saving — Daily Deals

Right now, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset has fallen to its lowest ever price of the year with a £60 saving over at eBay.

With huge games coming to Meta Quest 2 very soon, with the likes of Ghostbusters VR and a Mercenaries expansion for Resident Evil 4 announced at the Meta gaming showcase, now is as good a time as any to pick one up.

But that's not all. AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price on Amazon, as well as Nintendo Switch Sports and much more.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset: £299 now £240 @ eBay

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset: £299 now £240 @ eBay
The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. It's got a lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics, expanded social and sharing features, and a huge library of games to play. 

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £170 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £170 @ Amazon
Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back at Amazon's lowest price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249, now £227 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249, now £227 @ Amazon
Pick up the console and the essentials for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.  

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon
Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon
The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys
The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer
Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £89 now £79 @ The Game Collection

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £89 now £79 @ The Game Collection
Thanks to this saving, you can now get the best PS5 headset out there for an equally bonkers price. Take a look at our PlayStation Pulse 3D headset review for more on this beauty.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £229 now £149 @ John Lewis

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £229 now £149 @ John Lewis
This huge deal knocks £80 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. 

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. 

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £177 @ Amazon

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £177 @ Amazon
The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon
Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. 

