Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020: How to watch Xbox, PlayStation game reveals

Gamescom is here and with it comes Opening Night Live 2020, which is set to debut tons of content from popular studios like Xbox, PlayStation, Blizzard, Bethesda and more.

We're more than likely going to get a ton of world premieres that'll set up the rest of 2020 and early 2021. Here is how you can tune in to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 livestream will premiere on YouTube (linked above) and Twitch on Thursday, August 27 at 8pm CEST / 2pm ET / 11am PT.

The showcase will last for approximately two hours, and that's not including the 30-minute pre-show with additional world premieres, so we imagine there's going to be a lot of content here that you don't want to miss.

There's already a confirmed list of developers and publishers showcasing their stuff at the show, which includes: 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, Deep Silver, Devolver, EA, Frontier, Focus Home, Gearbox, Headup Games, PlayStation, Warner Bros. Games, Xbox Game Studios and "more."

Xbox and PlayStation's entries alone are exciting, but all of those heavy hitters combined will make for one hell of a showcase...at least, we hope. Tune in at 2pm ET to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, and arrive 30 minutes early to catch the pre-show if you're so inclined.