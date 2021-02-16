Epic deal! This Evoo 15-inch laptop with Core i7 power is just $299

Imagine you could pick up an ultrabook with a 15-inch, 1080p display and an Intel Core i7 CPU for under $300. That sounds insane, right?

Well, turns out it’s true. You can pick up a 15.6-inch Evoo laptop for just $299, which is down from $499.

EVOO 15.6-inch laptop: was $499 now $299 @ Walmart

The spec list is a dream come true for a laptop less than three hundred bucks — Intel Core i7-6660U CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is some serious power that gives you the flexibility to do some more processor-intensive tasks beyond the standard day-to-day workload.View Deal

This is a beasty amount of power at a budget price point, featuring a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and a 2MP webcam up top for all your Zoom and content consumption needs.

Powering it all is a battery that can last up to 8 hours, an Intel Core i7-6660U CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus, with all the I/O you need, such as USB 3.0, HDMI and Bluetooth, this is a very capable laptop for the day-to-day grind and evening entertainment.