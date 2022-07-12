Echo Show smart display plummets to just $35 for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day savings extravaganza slashes up to 60% off Alexa-enabled devices.

As a result, the Echo Show 5 Smart Display is now just $34.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $85, so you're saving $50. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this Amazon device sell for.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Amazon Prime day deal $50 off the 2021 Echo Show 5 — it's biggest discount yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a bigger display? save $55 on the Echo Show 8. Another lowest price ever Prime Day deal, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch (1280 x800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

These Alexa-enabled smart displays make a great gift for anyone, as they're great for video calls, streaming movies and more. It features a 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, a single 4-watt speaker, a microphone, and built-in 2MP camera.

Although we didn't review the Echo Show 5, positive feedback from happy owners praised its compact design and great video calling. What's more, the Echo Show 5 is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. This means you can control it hands-free and get news, weather, traffic or recipes via voice commands.

