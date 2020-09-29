EA Play to launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this holiday — these games are set to arrive

Xbox Game Pass has reached a point of such incredible value that it's hard to believe the service is real. Earlier this month, Xbox announced that EA Play would be coming to Xbox Game Pass at "no additional cost."

This morning, the company confirmed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to EA Play on Xbox consoles (including Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) starting on November 10. This is exclusive to Ultimate subscribers, making it unavailable to those subscribed to the base Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers who play on PC will get access to EA Play at some point in December. Additionally, you can either be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC to use EA Play on Windows 10.

This is a bit strange, as it means that the only subscribers left out of EA Play are those with the standard Xbox Game Pass. This is probably a push by Microsoft to make Xbox Game Pass Ultimate more appealing than its standard counterpart.

This is another reason why Game Pass is more than worth its price. With Xbox's recent acquisition of Bethesda, not only can we expect to get our hands on every future Bethesda game at launch, but we now have access to EA's diverse catalog of games.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of the publisher, it's hard to deny that EA has produced many popular games over the past few decades. Recent titles like Battlefield V, Anthem, Unravel Two, A Way Out, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1 are currently available through the service.

Additionally, beloved classics like the Dead Space trilogy, Mass Effect trilogy, Dragon Age: Origins, Mirrors Edge and Crysis are also currently playable through EA Play. If you're curious about the full list of games on the service, EA Play's official website has them all listed.