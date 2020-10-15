Don't miss out! The LG Gram is $100 off in this epic Prime Day laptop deal

This is a Prime Day laptop deal you don't want to miss. The 14-inch LG Gram is now $100 off as the Prime Day 2020 frenzy winds down.

Prime Day 2020 ends on October 14 at 11:59pm tonight PT/2:59am ET, so while the conclusion is near, you still have time to snag an epic Prime Day laptop deal.

The LG Gram (14-inch): was $1199 now $1,099 @ Amazon This Prime Day laptop deal offers you the 14-inch LG Gram for $100 off its original price. The LG Gram features a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Prime Day laptop deal: The LG Gram (14-inch)

The LG Gram in this Prime Day laptop deal offers an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p display. LG also claims that this laptop can offer up to 22.5 hours of battery life.

We did not review this exact model. The iteration we reviewed is the LG Gram 2-in-1 with an Intel Core i7 CPU, but we were impressed with its epic battery life that we tested ourselves. It lasted a whopping 14 hours, so we are sure that this model could surely output similar battery-life endurance as its 2-in-1 counterpart.

The LG Gram 14 is MIL-SPEC tested, which means that if you have a tendency to be clumsy, you don't have to worry about this laptop shattering beyond repair if it drops.

Security-minded users will be satisfied to know that the LG Gram 14 also features a fingerprint reader so that you can log in instantaneously without a password. The LG Gram 14 is also thin and lightweight (0.7 inches thick, 2.2 pounds).

This Prime Day laptop deal won't last long! Grab the LG Gram for $100 off before it skyrockets back to its original price.