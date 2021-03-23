Dell XPS 15 now $500 off in this huge 4K laptop deal

Dell regularly cuts the price of its laptops , which makes it easy to miss some of its best laptop deals when they come and go. This Dell XPS 15 saving is a key example of that.

For a limited time, you can pick up a fully loaded 4K Dell XPS 15 for just $1,322.99 using a special coupon code. That's a huge $527 saving!

Dell XPS 15 deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,849.99 now $1,322.99 @ Dell with code 50OFF699

This Dell XPS 15 comes packed with enough power to get even the more intensive work done — an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

As you can see in our Dell XPS 15 review , we’re big fans of its sleek chassis, which packs plenty of power along with an incredibly vivid and detail-rich 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display.

Keeping that gorgeous screen running at its most fluid is the powerful pairing of an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 RAM.

Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD provides a generous amount of high-speed storage.

All of this, alongside super fast Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6, decent battery life, and all the I/O you need for working on-the-go, makes for a great option at an even better price point.