Get over $500 off Dell XPS 15 in this huge 4K laptop deal

Dell regularly cuts the price of their laptops, which makes it easy to miss some of its best laptop deals when they come and go. This Dell XPS 15 saving is a key example of that.
For a limited time, you can pick up a fully-loaded 4K Dell XPS 15 for just $1,322.99 using a special coupon code. That's a huge $527 saving!
Dell XPS 15 deal
Dell XPS 15: was $1,849.99 now $1,322.99 @ Dell with code 50OFF699
This Dell XPS 15 comes packed with enough power to get even the more intensive work done — an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal
As you can see in our Dell XPS 15 review, we’re big fans of its sleek design packing plenty of power along with an incredibly vivid and detail-rich 15.6-inch 4K OLED display.
Keeping that gorgeous screen running at its most fluid is the powerful pairing of an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6.
Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD provides a generous amount of high speed storage.
All of this, alongside super fast Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6, a decent battery life and all the I/O you need for working on-the-go, makes for a great option at an even better price point.