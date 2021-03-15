Get over £500 off this fully-loaded Dell XPS 13 in huge laptop deal

Kicking off the week, we have a pretty special deal from Currys PC World that chops over £500 off an Intel Core i7-armed Dell XPS 13.

Right now, you can pick one up for just £890.10 using the code LAPTOPS10 at checkout — this is a great deal if you’ve started looking for a new portable powerhouse for working on-the-go as we ease our way out of lockdown.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,349 now £890.10 @ Currys PC World with code LAPTOPS10

Over £500 off this portable powerhouse, which packs a 13.3-inch FHD display and nicely tuned speakers for plenty of binging, alongside a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB RAM for tackling even the more processor-intensive workloads. Storage is generous with a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Check out our Dell XPS 13 review and you will see just how much of a big deal this price cut is. When it comes to small-yet-powerful Windows machines, this is one of the best, as it packs peak performance and a gorgeous display into a sleek chassis with excellent battery life.

For productivity purposes and some casual gaming, you’ll find a zippy Intel Core i7-10510U CPU with integrated UHD graphics. Multitasking is capably handled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and no matter how big your projects are, the 512GB SSD can store it.

And the best bits are how mobile this is at just 15.8mm thin and a weight of just 2.7lbs, but the battery isn’t sacrificed because of it, as you’ll still be able to squeeze 15 hours out of this.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a new mobile workhorse that won’t let you down, this is one of the best deals available right now.