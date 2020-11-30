Dell 27-inch, 1080p monitor for $159 on Cyber Monday is perfect for remote working

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far are on monitors, which makes sense when you consider how important a second screen is nowadays. If you need a new monitor for your home office, look no further.

The Dell 27-inch S2721h monitor is now $159 at Dell.com, or $90 off the retail price. This monitor has an IPS panel with a 1080p resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness.

This is one of the cheapest 27-inch monitors you'll find, and is really in the sweet spot in terms of size. Most people will find 27 inches to be large but not too large that it takes up their entire desk space.

Dell 27-inch S2721h monitor: was $249 now $159 @ Dell

This 27-inch monitor has a 1080p resolution and operates at 75Hz so you can expect smooth animations. The screen reaches a respectable 300 nits of brightness and has an anti-glare screen so you can open up those nearby blinds. View Deal

Dell's 27-inch S2721h monitor has a lot going for it. Well, first off, there's the new low price of $169, which is hard to beat for a 27-inch monitor. Then there is the 1080p resolution, which will ensure that text and images look crisp. With a 75Hz refresh rate, pictures should look smooth even when you're gaming or watching movies.

When it comes to colors, the S2721h is an IPS display, an improvement over the TN panels you find in super cheap monitors. Brightness maxes out at 300 nits, which is actually pretty solid for such an inexpensive monitor. Better yet, you can use the monitor with light shining into your room because it has an anti-glare coating.

We haven't reviewed this monitor but the 100+ user reviews on Dell.com and Amazon are largely positive, with users praising the monitor's screen quality and stylish build.

There is nothing too fancy going on connectivity wise; you get two HDMI inputs for plugging into a laptop or desktop. The buttons are below the screen on the right side while all the ports are on the rear.

