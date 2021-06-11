Cyberpunk 2077 ransomware attack gets worse — leaked data circulating the web

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red claim its stolen data in a recent ransomware attack, including employee and game details, is currently being circulated on the internet.



In a company statement, CD PROJEKT Group claims it has "reason to believe" the illegally stolen data from the security breach is not only being shared on the web, but also may be manipulated or tampered with.

The Witcher 3 developers say they cannot confirm the contents of the data, but believe the information being shared may include contractor details, data related to its games — including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 and Gwent — and private information of both former and current employees.



As previously reported, CD Projekt Red said it would not give in to the demands of the malicious actors, but were aware this would probably lead to this data being leaked. Unfortunately, it appears the stolen data is now out in the wild.



The hackers stated in a note they would leak this data to "contacts in gaming journalism" if they didn't give in to their demands. After the company's first public statement, the actors claimed to have already sold the data online on the dark web market. However, this has not been proven.



Currently, CD Projekt Red is working with law enforcement agencies, including the General Police Headquarters of Poland, and has notified Interpol and Europol.



The company has been through the thick of it ever since Cyberpunk 2077's not-so-favoured launch, with PS4 and Xbox One versions being borderline unplayable, along with other problems including game-breaking updates and malicious mods. Unfortunately, things aren't going too well at CD Projekt Red.



With E3 2021 just around the corner, only time will tell if the company will be making any big announcements in the middle of its ongoing ransomware attack.