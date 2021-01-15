CD Projekt Red reveals release window for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

CD Projekt Red’s public apology video about Cyberpunk 2077 ’s poor performance on last-gen consoles has gone viral, with many sympathizing with the Polish game developer's co-founder, Marcin Iwiński, and the dev team.

While Iwiński officially apologized for the game’s performance on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the video also showcased a roadmap of what’s to come in 2021, revealing when we might expect free DLC and free next-gen patch updates.

The apology video shared insights into the development of Cyberpunk 2077, with Iwiński stating that, despite good reviews on PC, the console version “did not meet the quality standard” CDPR wanted. That is understandable seeing as it was delisted for the PlayStation Store with Sony and Xbox offering refunds.

Dear gamers,Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewqJanuary 13, 2021

CDPR’s main priority is to provide multiple updates and improvements, focusing on the most important fixes and updates first. The co-founder went on to state that the team is working hard to make sure Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoyed regardless of the platform, meaning we may see it return to the PS Store for PS4 purchases.



That said, CDPR is planning on releasing the free PS5 and Xbox Series X patch updates in the second half of 2021. But first, expect patches 1.1 and 1.2 over the next month, then free DLC in the first half of 2021. It is good news for PC players, but console players will have to wait a little longer.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVHJanuary 13, 2021

It’s hard not to see this as a No Man’s Sky situation, even though Cyberpunk 2077 still impressed with its PC version . Iwiński said players can “expect bigger and smaller patches on a regular basis," but with the roadmap ending at 2021, and with Iwiński stating the team is already planning “beyond Cyberpunk,” it may not get the many years of love and care CDPR gave The Witcher 3.



If you’re lying in wait for Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen console release, we’ve picked out five cyberpunk games that aren’t Cyberpunk 2077 that will surely scratch that itch.

