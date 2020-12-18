Cyberpunk 2077 delisted from PlayStation Store, Sony and Xbox offering refunds

Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from the PlayStation Store, meaning customers are temporarily unable to purchase the game for both PS4 and PS5.

Sony has opened a new page that allows PlayStation users to submit a request for a Cyberpunk 2077 refund. As there are many requests being submitted at once, you might experience issues accessing the forum, so Sony is asking users to be patient as they try to work past any technical issues.

What Cyberpunk 2077's removal means

Sony's decision comes after CD Projekt Red had revealed that unsatisfied customers could request a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 through the usual means. However, the company did not account for Sony's refund policy, which does not allow users to get their money back once they have already launched the game. Essentially, CD Projekt Red offered a refund that Sony could not fulfill at the time.

However, it seems like Sony has taken this a step further. Instead of just refunding the game for unsatisfied customers, the company has entirely removed Cyberpunk 2077 off of the PlayStation store. This comes after multiple reports that the PlayStation 4 version is borderline unplayable.

Sony's decision here is largely unexpected, even after the colossal dumpster fire that is the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, Sony might be setting a new standard in the video game industry. Launching a broken game and promising to fix it through forthcoming patches or updates won't cut it anymore. If Sony is willing to go as far as removing a game from its store entirely, the same could happen to upcoming titles.

Microsoft has also announced that the it will be expanding its refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox consoles. Xbox is now offering "full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store." If you need help, Xbox has a support page for customers looking to refund a game.