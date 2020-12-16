Cyberpunk 2077 refunds being refused by Sony...even after CD Projekt Red offered them

In a bizarre twist, the most hyped game of the year is causing quite a bit of ruckus on the internet. Cyberpunk 2077 has received terrible reviews on current-gen consoles, with its PS4 version holding a 52 out of 100 on Metacritic and a 3.0 user score.

As a result, CD Projekt Red posted on Twitter apologizing for screwing up and suggesting that any dissatisfied customers can attempt to get a refund. "If you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy." However, Sony isn't allowing refunds, which has caused quite a bit of controversy.

Twitter user @mgs2master2 shared images of their interactions with PlayStation support, where a service representative claimed that the restrictions in the PlayStation Store Cancellation Policy prevent a refund from occurring if the user has launched the game.

However, the customer made it clear that Cyberpunk 2077 does not work on their console, meaning the product is faulty and that they should be eligible for a refund. Unfortunately, the customer did not get a refund.

Another Twitter user, @ThatBoiKoda, also shared images of their experience with customer support. The same exact phrase was used about not being able to offer a refund after the user has opened the game. This time, the customer was simply told that they must wait until January and February for the game to be properly patched.

It seems CD Projekt Red has simply told a majority of its fanbase to fix this problem themselves only to realize PlayStation support cannot help. It shouldn't have taken CD Projekt Red much work to realize that Sony's refund policy would not allow such a refund to occur, which means the developer offered a solution that won't work for many customers.