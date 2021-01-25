Cyberpunk 2077 update includes new game-breaking bug — Here's how to fix it

Cyberpunk 2077 has certainly had one of the rockier game launches in recent history, but it did narrowly find its way onto our best games of the year 2020 as when it does play properly it is an excellent game.

Unfortunately, the latest 1.1 update that was meant to address some of the existing bugs brought with a significant new problem that will stop you dead in your tracks on the "Down on the Street" quest that also halts your progress in the main story (via Engadget).

The new bug involves an NPC in the mission, Goro Takemura, that needs to call you in order for the mission to proceed. While the call still occurs as expected, he doesn't say anything to you and the mission can't move forward. Obviously this is a far different issue than the gameplay relied woes that have plagued the game so far, but at this point CDPR certainly doesn't need to invite any other criticism for the game.

We're working on the issue where the conversation with Takemura may not start during the quest "Down on the Street" for @CyberpunkGame and plan to release a Hotfix to address it as soon as possible.In the meantime, here's a potential workaround👇https://t.co/ujjxb8snGuJanuary 25, 2021

CDPR is already at work on a Hotfix, so hopefully this won't hold anyone up too long. In the meantime, there is a potential workaround if you don't want to wait for the fix, but be aware that it requires starting from a save state before Takemura and V have left Wakako's office.

Complete the conversation with Takemura while still outside of the office. Following the finished conversation and after the quest is updated, skip 23h. Now see if the holocall triggers and the dialogue with Takemura proceeds as expected.

Hopefully, CDPR will rectify this new glitch quickly and a more significant 1.2 update is on its way soon that will address more of the existing complaints, presumably without adding any new ones this time.