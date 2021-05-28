Your Gmail is worth more than a bank account on the dark web

Cybersecurity analysts investigated the dark web market and discovered how much private information on notable online platforms, from Facebook to Coinbase, is worth — and the results are staggering.



Researchers at cybersecurity site Privacy Affairs (via BGR) have put together a Dark Web Price Index 2021 to reveal the price value of leaked information stolen by hackers, noting that 2020 has seen companies such as Google, Microsoft, and MasterCard fall victim to nasty security breaches.

According to the price index, the dark web market sells hacked Gmail accounts at a much higher price than a cloned Mastercard, Visa, or American Express PIN number, and even more than stolen online banking credentials with a minimum of $100 on an account.

How much is your Gmail worth on the dark web?

Privacy Affairs' dark web price index indicates that a hacked Gmail account is priced at $80, while a Mastercard and Visa PIN goes for $25. What's more, stolen online bank logins with at least $100 in an account are priced at $40.



Bank accounts with a minimum of $2,000 sell for a much higher price, at $120, but you'll find that even a hacked global credit card details with the CVV number only goes for $35.



While it is surprising to see a Gmail account selling for a much higher price, email accounts are generally a hub of private information. A Gmail can be linked to every online platform that stores personal and financial information, meaning hackers can potentially loot through more than just a bank account through a Gmail.



The price index also points out the value of a PayPal account, with stolen PayPal account details with a minimum of $1,000 costing $120, while a hacked Coinbase verified account is priced at a whopping $610.



Coinbase is used to buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Crypto accounts sell at a much higher price than anything else, such as a verified Blockchain.com account priced at $310 and a Binance account costing $410.



Here are a few other notable products being sold on the dark web:

Hacked Facebook account - $65

Hacked Instagram account - $45

Hacked Twitter account - $35

Hacked Uber driver account - $14

600,000 New Zealand emails - $10

Netflix account with a one year subscription - $44

Netflix 4K account with a one year subscription - $4

We're not sure why hackers would want to pay $44 for a one-year Netflix account subscription when they can also pay $4 for an account in 4K. Additionally, if hackers are on the dark web market, we suspect they watch Netflix shows using free, illegal methods.



You can find out more by checking out Privacy Affairs' Dark Web Price Index 2021 right here