Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK: Save big on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is keeping up awesome gaming laptop deals, which pack the most power per pound (the currency, not the unit of mass). That includes RTX 3080 gaming laptops for under £2,000!

The real value for the money comes with a rig that sports significant graphical prowess — the gems usually found in the last scraps of stock retailers are clearing out to make way for the newest models.

Right now, as Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series graphics are well and truly here, there are some surprisingly great deals on outgoing hardware, budget laptops, and even those with the latest GPUs. This includes RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 deals for under £1000!

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Gaming Laptops Under £1,000

Asus TUF Dash: was £749 now £679 @ Currys Asus TUF Dash: was £749 now £679 @ Currys

A low cost entry into the world of gaming laptops! This Asus TUF Dash offers an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF F15: was £849 now £699.99 @ Amazon UK Asus TUF F15: was £849 now £699.99 @ Amazon UK

Now £150 off, this Asus TUF gaming laptop is a great choice for gaming. It boasts an Intel i5-11400H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not a bad offer if you looking to get into some PC gaming.

Acer Nitro 5: was £1,100 now £869 @ Laptops Direct Acer Nitro 5: was £1,100 now £869 @ Laptops Direct

Dropping to the sub-£1,000 gaming laptop category, this great Acer Nitro 5 option boasts a AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, and a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. What’s more, it offers 512GB for storage and 16GB of RAM.

MSI Katana: was £898 now £798 @ Scan MSI Katana: was £898 now £798 @ Scan

The entry-level model with specs that are anything but entry-level. This loaded MSI Katana sports a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Need more horsepower? For £200 more, you can pick up the Katana with Intel Core i7 and RTX 3060.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £1,048 now £880 @ Dell with code BF12 Dell G15 gaming laptop: was £1,048 now £880 @ Dell with code BF12

This nicely powerful gaming laptop is perfect for new starters and enthusiasts on a budget alike. Up top, you've got a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, which is kept silky smooth by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of games on the 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion 15: was £799 now £699 @ Amazon UK HP Pavilion 15: was £799 now £699 @ Amazon UK

Now £99 off, the HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop sporting a GTX 1650 Ti GPU and 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is a budget gaming laptop not to be missed. Along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, expect this to run the most popular PC games without a hitch.

Lenovo Legion 5 (2021): was £949 now £899 @ Box Lenovo Legion 5 (2021): was £949 now £899 @ Box

Right now you can snag the Lenovo Legion 5 with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The discount isn't steep, but getting a RTX 3060 under £1,000 is solid.

Asus TUF Gaming F15: was £879 now £699 @ eBuyer Asus TUF Gaming F15: was £879 now £699 @ eBuyer

At the moment, you can catch the Asus TUF Gaming F15 for just £699 and it comes with an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, an RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display.

Gaming Laptops Under £2,000

MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers RTX 3080 laptop! MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers

A £200 price cut brings this powerful laptop into a more affordable category! The GP66 features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, beasty RTX 3080 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, all alongside a fluid 240Hz 1080p display.



Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070): was £1,749 now £1,496 @ Dell with code BF12 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070): was £1,749 now £1,496 @ Dell with code BF12

A seriously impressive gaming laptop at an even better price. This 15-inch beast from Alienware packs an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.



Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3080): was £2,449 now £1,999 @ Dell Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3080): was £2,449 now £1,999 @ Dell

Taking a dip into Alienware's line of monster gaming rigs, this Ryzen edition of the m15 features a powerful Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. All of this is crammed into a sleek, stylish chassis with awesome thermal management.

Gaming Laptops Under £3,000

Razer Blade 14: was £2,799.99 now £2,299.97 @ Amazon UK Razer Blade 14: was £2,799.99 now £2,299.97 @ Amazon UK

Leave it to Razer to deliver an exceptionally powerful gaming laptop in a sleek black chassis; now £500 off the retail price. Expect an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This beast packs in all your gaming needs.