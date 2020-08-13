Control forces you to buy Ultimate Edition to get next-gen upgrade

Remedy Entertainment revealed that only players who buy the Control Ultimate Edition will get a "free" upgrade to next-gen consoles.

So if you already own a copy of Control on a current-gen platform, you're sadly out of luck. If you don't own any of the DLC but are interested in them, it might not be too bad of a deal. Here's what you get with Control Ultimate Edition and how much it costs.

Here's what you get with Control Ultimate Edition

Control Ultimate Edition costs $40 and comes with the base game, The Foundation (Expansion 1), AWE (Expansion 2), The Expeditions end game mode, Photo Mode and all of the other content updates the game has received thus far.

You'll be able to pick up Control Ultimate Edition on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Epic Games Store and Steam. It'll land on Steam first on August 27, then hit PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games Store on September 10. It'll finally land on next-gen consoles at the end of 2020.

If you haven't already purchased the first DLC, which costs $15, you're only paying an additional $10 to pick up the Ultimate Edition (when you factor in the AWE expansion, which will likely cost $15). That's not a bad price considering you're getting a next-gen upgrade along with it.

However, this is unlike many other publishers, which are simply providing next-gen upgrades for free. If you've already purchased Control and the first DLC, this deal doesn't work out well for you, especially if you're on a console. But, if you're dying to experience ray-tracing, this is a relatively affordable option.