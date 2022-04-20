Hurry! The cheapest ever RTX 3060 gaming laptop will sell out soon — Daily Deals

At just £724, the Medion Deputy P25 is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've ever seen. But be quick, because it won't be around for long!

And Medion doesn't skimp on the other specs either, as you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU inside, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a lovely 15-inch 144Hz FHD display.

Not only that, but with dirt cheap Galaxy Buds Live and over a tenner off Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, this is a good day for deals.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Medion Deputy P25: was £969 now £724 @ eBay with code BAG10

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £60 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're 66% off on Amazon which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: was £179 now £109 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which power a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

