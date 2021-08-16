Cheap gaming laptop deal — Dell G7 17 for just $979

The Dell G7 17 is one of the best gaming notebooks out there. And for a limited time, this gaming-specific 17-inch laptop can be had for under $1,000.

Right now, you can get the Dell G7 17 for $979 directly from Dell. That's a hefty $440 off its $1,419 normal price and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've spotted all season.

Dell G7 17 deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop: was $1,419 was $979 @ Dell

The Dell G7 17 is currently $440 off in Dell's sitewide savings event. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Rounding out its specs sheet is NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: was $1,479 now $1,329 @ Dell

If you have room in your budget for an RTX 30 series gaming rig, the Alienware m15 R6 is now $150 cheaper. This machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 2.7-GHZ Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

View Deal

Although we didn't test this particular rig, Dell G series gaming laptops generally deliver strong overall performance and graphics. The average customer rating for Dell G7 17 reviews is 4 out of 5 stars on Dell's official site. Satisfied owners praise the laptop's lightning speed, fast startup and solid gaming and everyday performance.

Weighing in at 6.28 pounds and 15.7 x 11.4 x 0.78 inches, for a 17-inch laptop, the Dell G7 17 is more portable than the competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Asus ROG Mothership (10.5 pounds, 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches), MSI GT76 Titan (9.9 pounds, 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.7 inches), and HP Omen 17 ( 7.1 pounds, 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8 inches).

So if you're looking for a premium gaming laptop that doesn't cost a fortune, the Dell G7 17 is a budget-friendly pickup. If you can afford to splurge, Dell also offers the Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,329 ($150 off)

Dell gaming laptop deals tend to sell out fast, so be sure to grab one while you still can.