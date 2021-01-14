CES 2021: This creator laptop gives you three webcams and a built-in 'ring light'

While we’ve seen a few laptops up their game in the webcam department at CES 2021, the reality is that most of them are pretty disappointing and needless to say they don’t do you any favors when it comes to lighting.

With CES starting to wind down, the solution to all of these problems has arrived in the form of the Avita Admiror II from Nexstgo with a total of three webcams and a built-in “ring light” (via Engadget).

(Image credit: Nexstgo)

So what exactly is the purpose of having three webcams in your laptop? Well much like the rear camera arrays on modern flagship smartphones these three webcams are giving you a variety of different zoom options. Nexstgo doesn’t offer exact focal lengths, but they are identified as “Close-up,” “Medium Close-up” and “Wider Shot,” so presumably this would roughly equate to a telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-wide.

Beyond getting to play the director of cinematography during your video conferencing or streaming sessions you also are going to be well lit by the built-in right light in the bezel of the laptop. The Avita Admiror II is pitched as a Creator laptop. To that effect they have partnered with Loupedeck, a company that makes premium tools for photo, video and audio creators, but it’s unclear what the partnership entails.

Details on the laptop itself are similarly pretty scarce as well, while Nexstgo has announced laptops with Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, it didn’t specify either for the Avita Admiror II. The original used a U-Series Intel 10th Gen processor paired with Intel's UHD graphics. The laptop has an otherwise traditional clamshell design with a large touchpad and two prominent speakers and it also features an integrated subwoofer.

The Avita Admiror II is unlikely to be released in the U.S. as the Hong Kong-based Nexstgo doesn’t have a history of releasing outside of Asia, but it’s certainly one of the more unique laptops that we have seen during CES 2021.