Canon’s Four New Cameras Are Rich With Features But Low On Price

At this year's CES, Canon is releasing updates to its wallet-friendly A series line of point-and-shoot cameras. They all feature subject detection, Smart Auto for letting the camera choose the best scene mode, live view controls for white balance adjustments, and discrete mode, which shuts off the shutter sound and the flash. The best part? None of these cameras is over $180 and the least expensive one is a penny shy of $90.

The A3300IS is at the high end of the spectrum with a 16 MP sensor, 5x optical zoom from 28 mm - 140 mm, optical image stabilization, and 720p recording. It also includes fun filters such as a fish eye effect and a toy camera effect. It will arrive in mid-March for $179.99. Its sibling, the A2200 also includes the creative filters, but lacks the optical image stabilization. It has a 14.1 MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, 720p recording, and will also debut in mid-March for $139.99.

The other two A series follow the same March debut timeline, first with the A1200, which features a 12.1 MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, and an optical viewfinder for $109.99. Rounding out the collection is the A800, a 10 MP camera with 3.3 x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD, blur reduction, and 19 scene modes, for just $89.99.