Canon can't meet RF lenses demand — shortages are to blame

Canon today released a list of RF lenses that will be hard to come by due to shortages. Since Covid-19, manufacturers have been struggling to meet customer demand. Canon has been dealing with serious issues delivering RF lenses to market in a timely manner.

In a statement released today, Canon said "We have received more orders than expected for each of the following products, and it will take some time before delivery.

We thank you for your many orders and apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. Thank you kindly. We look forward to your understanding."

You can still pre-order RF lenses from Canon, but the maker has stated they do not expect to start shipping until sometime in August of 2021 and in limited quantities. So if you're looking into purchasing an RF lens, it's probably best to order as soon as possible, knowing there will be a longer than normal wait time for it to arrive.

Here is the list of the RF lenses affected by the delays.

Via Canon Rumors