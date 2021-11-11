Black Friday laptop deal: Save $200 on Acer Chromebook Spin 514

The 14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is specifically designed for flexible portability. If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, here's a deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 for just $299 at Best Buy. It retails for $499, so that's $200 in savings and the cheapest it's ever been. This is one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen all season.

In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best you can get before Black Friday.

Acer Chromebook Spin deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has never been cheaper. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

As its name implies, the Acer Chromebook Spin from laptop to tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU. Rounding out its specs are 4GB of RAM, Radeon Vega GPU and 64GB of microSD expandable storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review, we were impressed by its solid performance and durable 2-in-1 design. Although we thought the display could be brighter and it lacks Wi-Fi 6, its wide selection of ports is a welcome attribute.

During real-world testing, we flooded it with 30 to 40 Chrome browser tabs, some of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos. Even with an image editor running in the background, the Chromebook Spin 514 didn't break a sweat.

In our lab, it achieved a score of 2,792 in the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. This beats the scores of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (2,163) and HP Chromebook x360 14c (1,741).

Connectivity-wise, the Chromebook Spin 514 doesn't skimp on selection. It has two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and an HDMI port which you rarely find on a Chromebook. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack and microSD slot for connecting audio storage expansion.

In a nutshell, the Chromebook Spin 514 is worth considering if you want a convertible PC for day-to-day use. And at $200 off, it's an incredible value.