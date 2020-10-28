Best Black Friday deals: Early sales and predictions

The best Black Friday 2020 deals as per our predictions will offer monumental discounts on today's best laptops, tablets, computer monitors and more. Black Friday falls on Friday, November 27 this year, yet various retailers offer early Black Friday deals right now.

Best Buy has Black Friday deals available this week, whereas Walmart's Black Friday ad has deals kicking off on November 4. Now is a great time for frugal shoppers to start checking items off of their holiday gift list. Not to be outdone, PC maker Dell is currently offering an early Black Friday deals sneak peek.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, retailers are taking a different approach Black Friday this year. Big box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, early online-only Black Friday deals encourage shopping from home. Customers can opt for delivery or curbside pick up at select stores. What's more, we expect Black Friday 2020 deals to be bigger than ever, so get ready to take advantage of big savings.

We've been covering Black Friday deals for more than 11 years now, so we’re seasoned pros here at Laptop Mag. We’ll help sort through Black Friday deals so you can score the best price breaks on even the most coveted products.

From now through the holidays, we’ll share all of our best Black Friday shopping tips, trends, and advice right here. In the meantime, here are the best early Black Friday deals available at various retailers this month.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 27 this year, since Black Friday traditionally occurs on the day after Thanksgiving. While that’s the official date of this year’s Black Friday, the event is kicking off early at some retailers.

Best Buy's Prep for the Holidays Sale offers Black Friday pricing on a range of tech from laptops to tablets to peripherals. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, we've been seeing fantastic discounts from the start of the season.

Top Black Friday deals this week

Black Friday laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ B&H

One of the early Black Friday laptop deals right now takes $100 off Apple's latest MacBook. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2019/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Adorama

The 2019 512GB model MacBook Air is currently $300 off at Adorama. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 1.6-GHz 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

One of the best laptops around sees a massive $400 discount. Like its predecessor, the Yoga C940 has a gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid 4K and 1080p display options; fast performance; and long battery life. This model comes with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 4K display.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $899 Lenovo

Lenovo takes a whopping $1,249 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKYAY". This masterpiece of a laptop is attractive and light and boasts a best-in-class keyboard and lengthy battery. The base model packs a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,099 now $1,299 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the best business 2-in-1 4K laptop to buy. We love its gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This model on sale 14-inch, 2K display, 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo coupon code, "THINKSNEAK8" knocks $1,799 off its regular price. View Deal

Black Friday Tablet deals

Lenovo Tab M8: was $143 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Tab M8 HD packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, a Helio A22 CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $44 off its regular price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6-inch (1280 x 800) display, a quad-core CPU and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display and AKG stereo speakers. This model is configured with a 1.8GHz Exynos 7904A octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $80 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4: $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This Black Friday-like deal takes $60 off the Galaxy Tab A7. The slim and lightweight Android Q-powered tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. Its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers make movies and shows come to life. Own it now for its lowest price yet!View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The latest 8th generation iPad is currently a modest $10 off at Amazon. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip. The 128GB model is also on sale for $395 ($34 off). View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $940 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $549 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Currently, it's $180 off at Amazon. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). At $699, it's $260 off its normal price. View Deal

Black Friday Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones offer a plethora of features including custom 40mm drivers, Anker's proprietary BassUp technology and up to 40 hours of battery life. In terms of comfort, the headphones' earcups are using memory foam for a pillow-soft fit. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. These headphones are currently $20 off right now. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise canceling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Deals

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the MSI GF65 gaming laptop delivers great overall and graphics performance. It features a nearly no-bezel display, impressive battery life and excellent audio. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz IPS display, a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Pre-order): was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.



What should you buy during Black Friday?

Over the course of many years, Black Friday was overrun with TV and laptop deals. In recent years, retailers offer Black Friday discounts on just about all things tech. For frugal shoppers, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to also find the best deals on headphones, tablets, gaming consoles and more.

Laptops tend to see the most generous price cuts. For example, last year, the Apple AirPods Pro was on sale for $199 at Staples. This deal recently returned and for a limited time is up for grabs at Staples, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Black Friday 2020 deals predictions

Amazon Kindle: Amazon will dominate Black Friday as per usual. During Black Friday 2020, expect discounts on everything from the retailer's all-new Fire HD 8 tablets to its Kindle Oasis reader.

Apple MacBook: This year we saw the 2020 model MacBook Air drop to $849. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro sold for as low as $1,199 over the summer. Retailers will likely revise these deals and maybe discount an extra $20 to $50 on Black Friday.

Apple iPads: Apple's coveted iPad and iPad Pro tablets will surely see price drops on Black Friday. Even the newly released iPad Air 4 might get its first discount. We expect it to see a modest $30 to $50 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab: Samsung recently released the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in August and we’re already seeing deals for it. This season, we saw the base model Galaxy Tab S7 drop to $549 ($100 off).

Sony PS5 console: Walmart is the king of game console deals and will rule Black Friday 2020. The PS5 is due to hits shelves in November and the way preorders flew off the shelves, we may not see a discount yet. The big-box retailer is bound to have not deals per se, but possibly exclusive PS5 console bundles.

Microsoft Xbox Series X console: Again, Walmart hands-down usually has the best Xbox deals. Also arriving in stores in November, the Xbox Series may not get a discount so early. That's not to say that there won't be some terrific bundles available.

Is Black Friday 2020 canceled?

Black Friday 2020 is not canceled this year — although retailers are taking a different approach. In fact, several retailers are offering early Black Friday deals this month. Due to the ongoing pandemic, more people are shopping online. However, for shoppers who want the instant gratification of in-store shopping, curbside pickup will be available.

Big box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving Day. "To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time," Best Buy wrote in a blog post.