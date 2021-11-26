Trending

Black Friday Chromebook deal! This Lenovo laptop drops down to $160

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 plummets to half of its list price

This is the best Black Friday Chromebook deal you can get. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, a versatile Chrome OS machine, is only $160 at Amazon. That's a whopping 50% off its original price!

This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a sleek, portable Blizzard White design. You'll want to hurry up before this limited Black Friday laptop deal disappears.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $320, now $160 @ Amazon

Wow! This Lenovo Chromebook is only $160 in this incredible Black Friday laptop deal. One of its best selling points is that its a 2-in-1. Plus, it's packed with a MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a slim, portable Blizzard White design.

Lenovo is known for making some of the best Chromebooks around. For example, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best-selling Chrome OS devices so far! That's why we're happy to recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 in this incredible Black Friday Chromebook deal.

As you can tell by its name, one of its best selling points is that its flexible and vertible. It has a 360-degree hinge that lets you transform the laptop into several modes, including tent mode and tablet mode.

As for specs, it comes with a MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a sleek, portable Blizzard White design. Because Chrome OS mainly operates on the cloud, you don't need too much internal storage anyway.

Built for swift connectivity, this notebook computer includes a variety of USB ports for your everyday needs.

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.  

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!