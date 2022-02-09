Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Here are the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — the return of Galaxy Note in everything but name.

Alongside all the top-of-the-range specs you'd expect from Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Ultra packs a built-in stylus and a unique design that is certainly going to turn some heads.

And right now, after its announcement, the S22 Ultra is available for pre-order at some impressive prices.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra right now

As you'd expect from the big boy of Samsung's Galaxy S22 range, this packs a gorgeous, massive 6.8-inch super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120hz.

Keeping things powered is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU or Samsung's Exynos equivalent (a 4nm Octa-core chipset), up to 12GB RAM and a beasty 1TB of storage. For stamina, you've got a huge 5,000 mAh battery in here with 45W fast charging.

And it's great news for snap happy photographers, as you'll find a 108MP f/1.8 main shooter on the back, alongside a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto and a 10MP f/4.9 10x telephoto.

Make no mistake about it, this is a phone for pro users looking to get the fastest performance, with a price to match. But thanks to these deals, you can at least save a little money.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal — Editor's Pick

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Samsung) Network: Three

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

Unlimited data upfront £79 £38 /mth 6 months half price View at Three

If the SIM free unlocked pre-order deals aren't what you're looking for, networks are putting on some good deals too. In the US, you can pick up the Ultra with unlimited data, texts and minutes for $33.34 per month with trade-in eligibility taking up to $700 off the up front cost.

Meanwhile in the UK, you can get 50% off the monthly cost for the first six months, meaning your first half year is just £38 per month with £79 upfront. Over a two year plan, that comes up to a cost of £1,675.