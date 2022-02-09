Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Trending

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Image credit: Future)
Here are the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — the return of Galaxy Note in everything but name.

Alongside all the top-of-the-range specs you'd expect from Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Ultra packs a built-in stylus and a unique design that is certainly going to turn some heads.

And right now, after its announcement, the S22 Ultra is available for pre-order at some impressive prices.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra right now

As you'd expect from the big boy of Samsung's Galaxy S22 range, this packs a gorgeous, massive 6.8-inch super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120hz.

Keeping things powered is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU or Samsung's Exynos equivalent (a 4nm Octa-core chipset), up to 12GB RAM and a beasty 1TB of storage. For stamina, you've got a huge 5,000 mAh battery in here with 45W fast charging.

And it's great news for snap happy photographers, as you'll find a 108MP f/1.8 main shooter on the back, alongside a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto and a 10MP f/4.9 10x telephoto.

Make no mistake about it, this is a phone for pro users looking to get the fastest performance, with a price to match. But thanks to these deals, you can at least save a little money.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal — Editor's Pick

If the SIM free unlocked pre-order deals aren't what you're looking for, networks are putting on some good deals too. In the US, you can pick up the Ultra with unlimited data, texts and minutes for $33.34 per month with trade-in eligibility taking up to $700 off the up front cost.

Meanwhile in the UK, you can get 50% off the monthly cost for the first six months, meaning your first half year is just £38 per month with £79 upfront. Over a two year plan, that comes up to a cost of £1,675.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra contract deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£79
 upfront
View
at Three
6 months half price
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£99
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£99
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
25GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£114
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£129
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G-...
10GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky
36 months
Free
 upfront
View
at Sky
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(256GB Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
25GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£99
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49.99
 upfront
View
at Mobilephonesdirect
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£129
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(256GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£99
 upfront
View
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Load more deals
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 