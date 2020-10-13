Best Prime Day phone deals: Up to $350 off select devices

Prime Day is in full swing and we have the best Prime Day phone deals right here. Several soon-to-be-previous-gen phones are getting steep discounts.

With Apple's next-gen iPhone 12 launching soon, we could see some iPhone deals surface on older phones like the iPhone X this week. For now we're seeing markdowns of up to $350 on select Samsung and Pixel phones. Amazon's smorgasbord of phone deals nets you an unlocked phone without having to pay a small fortune.

Although Amazon's general deals are for everyone, Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for access to exclusive deals.

For example, Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked for $749 ($250 off). This is an all-time low price for this handset and one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've seen so far. With its large 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display and speedy Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, the Galaxy Note is one of the best Android phones you can get.

Prime Day runs until October 14 and we expect to see additional Prime Day phone deals this week. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

Best phone deals right now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

This Prime Day phone deal knocks $250 off the Galaxy Note 20 5G/ you can get right now takes $250 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20. Packing a 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's one of the best Android phones to buy. View Deal

Samsung Note 20 Ultra Unlocked: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

If you can afford to splurge, the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also $250 off during Amazon Prime Day. This handset packs a pro-level 108MP sensor camera with 50x zoom, a stunning 120Hz OLED and supports Xbox game streaming. Snag it now for an all-time low price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Unlocked: was $649 now $475 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day smartphone deals this week takes $175 off the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 packs a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It totes 48MP wide-angle/12MP ultra-wide/5MP macro rear camera and a 32MP front camera. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked: was $749 now $575 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 6.1-inch AMOLED (3040 x 1440), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 16-MP ultrawide; 12-MP dual-pixel wide; 12-MP telephoto front camera and a 10-MP selfie camera. For a limited time, it's $175 off. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unlocked: was $749 now $575 @ Amazon

Google Pixel 4 Unlocked: was $799 now $449 @ Amazon

The upcoming Pixel 5 is the heir of the Google flagship throne, which translates to discounts on the Pixel 4. It packs a 5.7-inch OLED Smooth Display (2280 x 1080), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its camera setup consists of a 12.2-MP primary wide and 16-MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom on the back and an 8-MP front camera. This Prime Day, you'll save $350 on the Pixel 4 at Amazon.View Deal

Google Pixel 4XL Unlocked: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

The Pixel 4's big brother is also $350 off for Prime Day. It packs a 6.3-inch OLED Smooth Display (3040 x 1440), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There's a 12.2-MP main;16-MP telephoto camera setup on the back complemented by an 8MP front camera. View Deal