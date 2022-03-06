Prime Day sales 2022 — deals and special offers to expect

Prime Day 2022 is Amazon's next annual shopping extravaganza. Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July. Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just about everything including laptops, tablets, and peripherals.

Prime Day's humble beginnings started out as 24-hour event in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20-year anniversary. Over the course of the years, the once a year sale has turned into a 48-hour smorgasbord of deals.

Outside of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, Prime Day is one of the most anticipated savings events for frugal shoppers. Each year, we've seen fantastic deals on today's best mobile tech and we expect more of the same this year.

Although the next Prime Day date remains a mystery as of now, one thing about Prime Day — it will arrive before we know it. Until then, here's a few things you might want to know about Prime Day and what to expect.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Prime Day 2022 deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day was spawned on July 15, 2015 to celebrate Amazon's then 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon rolled out exclusive Prime member-only deals on a range of products from every category.

The first Prime Day proved to be so successful for Amazon, that it made Prime Day an annual tradition. Throughout the years, Amazon expanded the holiday to numerous countries. Prime Day is available in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, SaudiArabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Over time, the length of Prime Day has expanded as well. Back in 2017, Amazon Prime Day lasted for 30 hours, 36 hours in 2018 Prime Day and 48-hours from 2019-2021.

Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July to coincide with Amazon's July 5 founding date. However, there have been a few exceptions to the rule.

In 2020, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13-14 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Prime Day 2021 took place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the summer.

Although Prime Day 2022's date remains a mystery at this time, it will arrive before we know it. Until then, we're sharing the best Prime Day deals to expect.

What does Prime Day offer?

Outside of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, Prime Day is one of the most anticipated savings events for frugal shoppers. Given that Prime Day is all about the best Amazon deals, many of the top Prime Day deals tend to be on Amazon hardware.

Expect to see incredible deal pricing on Amazon branded Alexa-devices like its entire family of best-selling Fire tablets.

We've also seen the best laptop and tablet deals of the summer during previous Prime Day events. This year we're bound to see solid discounts on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and convertible laptops. Look out for the year's best MacBook and iPad deals during Prime Day.

What to expect during Prime Day

During Prime Day, bargain shoppers can expect to see tons of deals on today's essential gadgets. It's one of the best times of the year to score steep discounts on laptops, tablets, peripherals and more.

Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart and stage their own sales events alongside Amazon's Prime Day event. Frugal shoppers will want to check out these summertime sales for deep discounts on back-to-school gear, video games, home theater and more.

Don't want to wait for Prime Day? Here are the best Prime Day-like deals you can get today.

Laptops

Apple M1 MacBook Pro: was $1,499 now $1,449 @ Amazon

This laptop deal takes $50 off the M1 MacBook Pro. Besides a powerful M1 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Lenovo Flex 5 14: was $849 now $599 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $250 on the Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.

MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,259 @ Amazon

At $240 off, this MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop is at its lowest price yet. This gaming rig is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 6-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

Dell G15 RTX 3050Ti Gaming Laptop GPU: was $1,219 now $749 @ Dell

Now $469 off, this Dell G15 gaming laptop is engineered to elevate your gameplay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and runs on a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics while a speedy 512GB SSD safekeeps your important files.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $824 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. And what's more, apply coupon, "3SQB2LND8NEE" at checkout to get $75 in Amazon credit for future purchases. 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo

Now $235 off via coupon, "10ETABLET" at Lenovo. The Lenovo 10e Chrome book tablet is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Keyboard Cover: was $929 now $599 @ Walmart

At $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle has never been cheaper. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

Monitors

Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $554 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $145 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-fast 1ms response time.

HP V28 28-inch 4K Monitor: was $379 now $259 @ Amazon

At $120 off, the HP V28 is on sale for a great price. This truly immerse 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag free streaming and gaming.

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K Monitor: was $405 now $319 @ Amazon

Save $85 on the Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721QS. This 27-inch display has a 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and 60Hz refresh rate. For your connectivity needs, it's outfitted with an HDMI 2.0 port and Display Port 1.2. Its chic and modern design complements any workspace. Dell has it for the same price.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $389 @ Amazon

At $80 off, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor is at its best price yet. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

This rare deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Grab them now for an all-time low price.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $59 off the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Samsung

Save $40 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): was $429 now $379 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best wearables to buy. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get. Amazon also offers the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $349 ($50 off).

Apple Watch SE (GPS +LTE/40mm): was $279 now $286 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $43 off the Apple Watch SE with GPS and cellular connectivity. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. Amazon has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm): was $429 now $279 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for a limited time. This GPS smartwatch lets you receive call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military-grade tough, water-resistant and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3, eliminating the need for a password or PIN.

Smartphones

Unlocked Motorola One 5G Ace: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

This budget-friendly phone deal from Amazon takes $100 off the Motorola One 5G Ace. It's one of the more affordable 5G phones to consider if you don't want to spend $1,000 on an unlocked flagship phone. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD Max Vision display and 48MP sensor wide-angle lens with Macro Vision. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB. It's IP52 water resistant and has a rated battery life of two days.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy: was $799 now $699 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Unlocked Galaxy S22 at Amazon. Plus, get a $100 Amazon gift card via coupon, "86BONBGJ6AUU". The entry model Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone at Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powered by Android 12, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super fast charging.