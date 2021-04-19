Best monitor deals in the UK for April 2021

Looking to pick up a new computer monitor? From gaming to productivity, here are the best deals worth your hard-earned money.

Body: So, you’re looking for a new computer monitor. On behalf of everybody who has scrambled to buy one for a home setup in the early stages of the pandemic, welcome to the team! Fortunately, there are bargains galore across the current group of gaming displays and productivity panels.

Whatever your needs, from a crisp picture and high refresh rate for the competitive advantage, to a curved, ultra-wide blue light-reducing screen for getting stuff done, there are big discounts to be had out there.

Why buy a computer monitor if you already have a laptop? I’ll answer that with another question — why settle for that small portable display when you’re spending most of your time at home?

Don’t get me wrong, the convenience of opening up a laptop and doing something quickly when inspiration strikes is great. Whether it’s some late-night binge-watching in bed or an article idea while cooking (guilty), having a system there ready for your input is warmly welcome.

But for work and play, nothing beats plugging that laptop into a monitor for a big-screen experience. With that in mind, here are the best monitor deals you can buy today.

Best monitor deals overall

Dell S2421HGF Gaming Monitor: was £223.50 now £179.99 @ Dell

Bargain bin pricing for a gaming monitor that is anything but a bargain with its specs. This low-energy, 24-inch, 1080p monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Alongside these specs, you’ll find Adaptive Sync, along with HDMI and DP I/O inputs and a 3.5mm headphone jack. View Deal

HP V28 4K Productivity Monitor: was £299 now £229 @ Currys PC World

A 4K monitor for just over £200 is an absolute steal when you think about it. Not only is a super-sharp 28-inch panel with a blue light filter good for productivity, but it’s great for content consumption and even a little casual gaming thanks to the inclusion of AMD FreeSync.View Deal

LG UltraGear 27GL Gaming Monitor: was £438.95 now £339.95 @ Overclockers

QHD monitors with a high refresh rate strike the right balance between resolution and smoothness, while being more affordable than trying to go all out. This 13% saving on LG’s UltraGear 27GL is worth any enthusiast jumping on if they want the best of this tech alongside HDR 10 and an ergonomic design ready to be customised to your fit.View Deal

iiyama G-Master Red Eagle Gaming Monitor: was £469.99 now £429.99 @ Box.co.uk with code GMASTER40

Take the best bits of a curved monitor and sprinkle in the awesome gaming elements, then you’ll have a pretty irresistible deal in iiyama’s G-Master 34-inch curved screen — a 3440 x 1440 ultra-wide resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR, adaptive sync and a USB port passthrough for any quick connection needs.View Deal

Best gaming monitor deals

AOC C24 Gaming Monitor: was £189.95 now £179.99 @ Overclockers

A seriously cheap 24-inch curved gaming monitor for immersive play, complete with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The AOC C24 rocks an all-encompassing 1500R curve, a 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate tearing.View Deal

Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor: was £1,485.60 now £955.50 @ Dell

The ultimate gaming enthusiast’s choice with over £500 off the RRP! Alienware’s 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor sports a 1440p resolution with a 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut, a super immersive 1900R curvature, plenty of I/O, and customisable RGB lighting for a dominating presence on any desktop.View Deal

Best productivity monitor deals

