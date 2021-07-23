Best Lenovo deals: Up to 70% off on back-to-school laptops

This week's Lenovo deals slash up to 70% off select laptops. During the sitewide sale, save big on Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops and Chromebooks.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 for $1,115 via Lenovo coupon, "E15DEAL". Normally, this laptop retails for $2,229 so that's $1,115 in savings which is 50% off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Lenovo laptop and one of the best back-to-school deals we've had all month.

By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by $305.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2: was $2,229 now $1,115 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 is 50% off via coupon, "E15DEAL". The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare touchscreen, 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a speedy 1TB SSD for storing and transferring your important files. View Deal

Currently Lenovo's best-selling business laptop, the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 is equally suited for students.

As for ports, the Lenovo E15 Gen 2 affords you a USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port. There's also a headphone/mic combo and RJ45 port on board for your peripheral needs.

At 3.7 pounds and 14.3 x 9.4 x 0.7-inches the ThinkPad E15 easily fits in a backpack for lugging around campus. It's on par with 14-inch competitors like the Dell Latitude 9420 2-in-1 and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches).

So if you're looking for a back-to-school laptop for a middle school, high school or college student, the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 is a solid choice.

That's just one example of the fantastic Lenovo deals available this week. Here are our top picks from the sale.

More Lenovo deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9:was $3,369 now $1,709 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "JULYDEAL1" takes a whopping $1,659 off the excellent ThinkPad Carbon Gen 9. Not only is it a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, it's also a solid MacBook Pro alternative. This 14-inch laptop has a (1920 x 1200) matte display and a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Intel's Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 9i: was $1,769 now $1,059 @ Lenovo

Now $710 off via coupon, "Back2Savings4", the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. We love its fast performance, colorful display and impressive 11+ hour battery life. This 14-inch 1080p touchscreen laptop houses a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and a 512GB SSD. This is one of the best back-to-school deals of the season. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3 Gen 6: was $359 now $233 @ Lenovo

The new Lenovo Chromebook 3 is more affordable than ever with a $126 discount via coupon, "GREATIDEA". Over its predecessor, it offers enhanced CPU performance and a higher resolution display. Perfect for students from grades K-5, this Chromebook features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD expandable storage. While these specs may seem paltry when compared to power laptops, it's all you need for writing, browsing and streaming. View Deal