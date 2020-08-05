Trending

Baldur's Gate 3 delayed: How to watch the new release date reveal

By

Baldur's Gate 3 release date trailer is coming in August instead

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Larian Studios announced today that it wouldn't make Baldur's Gate 3's Early Access launch date, originally scheduled for August. However, the studio said there would be a launch date reveal instead. 

According to Larian Studios, the release date for Baldur's Gate 3 will be unveiled on August 18 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. Here's where you can watch the reveal.

How to watch Baldur's Gate 3 livestream

Larian Studios is holding a "Panel From Hell" featuring "special guests." It looks like it'll be a part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest show. It'll take place on August 18 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET and you'll be able to watch it on the Baldur's Gate 3 site, Twitch and YouTube.

Before this announcement, Larian Studios posts a community update a few weeks ago, revealing the progress it has made with its stealth mechanics as well as its turn-based systems.

There's also 90 minutes of live Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay that you can check out, which was aired as a part of D&D Live 2020.

Stay tuned for more info, as we should be getting the official release date for Baldur's Gate 3 soon as well as some "big news."