Get £150 off the Asus VivoBook 14 — a great all-rounder laptop

Packing the power you need to get stuff done in an ultraportable shell, the Asus VivoBook 14 offers great specs that will capably handle the day-to-day and other more processor-intensive tasks.

And for a limited time, you can save £150 off this gorgeous Silver Blue model at Currys PC World. Snag one now for just £599.

Asus VivoBook 14: was £749 now £599 @ Currys PC World

Stuffed with specs and plenty of I/O to plug into your life with ease, this configuration of Asus’ VivoBook 14 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB Intel Optane memory and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

When it comes to laptop discounts, you rarely see great all-around ultraportables getting the cut. Usually, it’s either a bargain base model that can handle the bare essentials or a price drop on a beasty gaming rig that will still set you back a few grand.

That is why we’re such big fans of this deal, which brings a seriously good mid-tier option for the whole family to a great price point. Starting on the face of it, the svelte chassis is a premium construction in a bright metallic blue shade and features USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, and an SDcard reader.

Under the bonnet, you’ve got a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB Intel Optane memory and a 512GB SSD. This setup ensures a snappy response on that vivid 14-inch FHD display with ICEpower audio for an immersive experience.

So, for those looking to get a portable machine that keeps up with everything from homeschooling and the daily workload, to binging your favourite shows and some casual gaming in the evenings, this is a top choice.