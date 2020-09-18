Apple's mighty 16-inch MacBook Pro now $250 off

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the choice laptop of power users. If you're bargain hunting for this mighty machine, you'll want to check out Adorama's sitewide MacBook sale.

Currently, the retailer has the 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ Core i7 CPU on sale for $2,199. Usually this MacBook would set you back $2,399, so that's $250 in savings. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this model and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all season. Amazon offers this same price.

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,149 @ Adorama

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID is $250 off at Adorama. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard. Amazon mirrors this deal.View Deal

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for creative professionals like musician, video editors, photographers and graphics designers.

The MacBook's specs sheet features 16-inch (3072 x 1920-pixel) Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved the Magic Keyboard and immersive, slim bezel 16-inch display. We gave the MacBook Pro a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its beastly performance.

As for design, the 16-inch MacBook Pro retains the familiar solid aluminum build as seen on its predecessors. Its narrow bezel display is just about the only difference between it and the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

At 4.3 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is slightly heavier and larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches).

If you're looking for a big screen laptop with horsepower, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is worth the splurge.

There's not telling how long Adorama's 16-inch MacBook Pro deal will last, so don't hesitate to grab one while you still can.