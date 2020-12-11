Apple's 2nd generation AirPods return to $110 deal price

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods are still among the best wireless earbuds to buy. And if you hurry, you can check them off your holiday shopping list for dollars off retail price.

For a limited time, you can get the 2nd generation AirPods for $109.99 at Amazon. Normally $159, that's $49 off and the same price we saw on Cyber Monday. Just $10 shy off their all-time low price, it's one of the best headphone deals out there right now.

Apple AirPods 2 deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $110 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the second generation AirPods this incredible holiday deal from Amazon. The wireless earbuds automatically connect to your device and include a wired charging case.View Deal

The Apple AirPods are among the best wireless headphones to buy.

They're comfortable to wear, deliver good sound, and have twice the talk time over the 1st-generation AirPods. What's more, they're powered by Apple's latest H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes seamless Bluetooth pairing, especially when connecting them to an iPhone.

Although we didn't test this model, in our AirPods Pro review, we loved their extremely comfortable design and seamless pairing. You can expect these same attributes in the AirPods 2. They're a solid choice if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones and can live without sweat resistance.

As with all Apple deals, this one won't last long, so be sure to act fast to bag the AirPods for a stellar price.