Apple Watch Series 6 returns to $249 in Labor Day weekend deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Apple Watch Series 7's release date is imminent, however, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a solid buy. And for a limited time, Best Buy's Labor Day sale offers Apple's capable smartwatch for a stellar price. 

Best Buy's Labor Day sale includes the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $249. It normally retails for $399, so that's $150 in savings and its lowest price yet. This is one of the best Labor Day deals you can score right now. 

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy
Best Buy's Labor Day currently takes $150 off the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. View Deal

The Apple Watch 6 is the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level measuring for fitness and general health tracking. It features a 40mm aluminum case, an always-on OLED touchscreen, a 64-bit dual-core S6 processor and a built-in GPS. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Apple Watch 6 is great for swimming workouts. 

Although we didn't test it ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Apple Watch Series 6 and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating. Its blood oxygen app, brighter always-on display and faster charging over the Apple Watch Series 5 make it the Editor's Choice smartwatch. 

While it boasts the same 18-hour battery life as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6 charges 30 minutes faster at 1.5 hours. Connectivity-wise, it's equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi and a U1 Ultra Wideband location chip.  

If you want a solid all-around health and fitness smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is worth it. Especially when it's at its lowest price yet. 

There's no telling how long this Apple Watch Series 6 deal will last, so we recommend you act fast. 

