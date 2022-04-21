Apple Watch Series 6 falls to all-time lowest price — £210 off! Daily Deals

That is a ludicrously cheap Apple Watch deal!

Not only is the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and cellular available at its lowest ever price, that price is actually CHEAPER than the GPS-only model.

We expected to see more from the newer Apple Watch Series 7, including a new design. But since that didn't happen, the Series 6 is a far more tempting prospect — made all the more attractive at this lower price.

Pair that with the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen and a deep discount on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, and you've got yourself a blinder of a day for deals.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Reduced to clear, Amazon has taken £210 off the bigger Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular — it's not actually cheaper than the smaller GPS model. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. 

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which power a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 