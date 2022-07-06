Apple drops trade-in value on iPhone models — here's how much you can get

Apple has been on a price-cut spree on its trade-in values for nearly all of its products, with iPhone models dropping by up to $70 and iPads plummeting by up to $100.



As the Cupertino tech giant consistently updates its lineup of products, including the recent 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and iPhone SE (2022), previous models drop in value in its trade-in program. This makes it affordable for users to upgrade to the latest models available, but the older they are, the less you'll get. While Apple sometimes increases the value of devices, this time there's been price cuts on nearly all of its devices.

To put the values into perspective, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had a maximum value of $790 in November last year. Since the iPhone 13 Pro Max released, the previous model has now dropped to just $600 over the course of a few months. Clearly, the sooner you trade in an older model, the more Apple credit you'll receive to nab an upgrade.



As spotted by MacRumors, check out how much you can get for each iPhone model below.

iPhone trade-in values

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Was up to $650, now $600.

iPhone 12 Pro: Was up to $550, now $500.

iPhone 12: Was up to $420, now $400.

iPhone 12 mini: Was up to $320, now $300.

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Was up to $150, now $140.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Was up to $420, now $400.

iPhone 11 Pro: Was up to $350, now $300.

iPhone 11: Was up to $300, now $230.

iPhone XS Max: Was up to $250, now $220.

iPhone XS: Was up to $200, now $170.

iPhone XR: Was up to $200, now $160.

iPhone X: Was up to $170, now $150.

iPhone 8 Plus: Was up to $160, now $140.

iPhone 8: Was up to $100, now $90.

iPhone 7 Plus: Was up to $100, now $90.

iPhone 7: Still $50.

iPhone 6s Plus: Was up to $50, now $40.

iPhone 6s: Was up to $30, now $25.

Apple also updated its trade-in values for the iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac models. Notably, there are also no value increases here. Check them out below.

iPad trade-in values

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

iPad Pro: Was up to $655, now $555.

iPad Air: Was up to $290, now $275.

iPad: Was up to $190, now $180.

iPad mini: Was up to $200, now $185.

Apple Watch trade-in values

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Apple Watch Series 6: Still $150

Apple Watch SE: Was up to $120, now $105.

Apple Watch Series 5: Was up to $120, now $115.

Apple Watch Series 4: Was up to $85, now $75.

Apple Watch Series 3: Was up to $50, now $40.

Mac trade-in values

(Image credit: Apple)

iMac Pro: Was up to $1,500, now $1,350.

iMac: Was up to$850, now $830.

Mac Pro: Was up to $2,000, now $1,800.

Mac mini: Was up to $450, now $400.

While these prices show how much you can get when trading in an Apple product, it's important to note that this doesn't mean you'll get the full amount. A big factor in estimating the device's value comes down to its condition — a shattered iPhone isn't ideal.



For those interested in an Apple upgrade, or want to jump on the trade-in values for its iPhone models before they get any lower, head over to Apple's trade-in page (opens in new tab).