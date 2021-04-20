Apple AirTags exist! Here's what you need to know

After more than a year of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally announced the AirTags. The Bluetooth-connected, tracking device is designed to be attached to those things that tend to go missing at the drop of a hat. You know, things like your keys, remote control, wallet or smartphone. Available starting April 30, the AirTags are priced at an affordable $29 for a single device or $99 for a four-pack.

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirTag isn't much to look at, or so it seems at first glance. It has a small circular design that looks to be about the size of a silver dollar. The tracker has an IP67 rating, meaning it's both dust and water resistant. In order to add some fun and personalization to the design, Apple is giving consumers the option to engrave your name or even an emoji onto the AirTags. Underneath the hood you have an accelerometer, speaker and Bluetooth LE. Even better, it has a replaceable battery. There's also a NFC chip so you can tap to enable a lost mode.

(Image credit: Apple)

Similar to Tile, you can attach the circular AirTags to your stuff and use an app to quickly track down your lost items. But it wouldn’t be Apple without some of the company’s proprietary technology. In the case of the AirTags, the trackers use Precision Finding. Similar to other Apple products, AirTags are equipped with Apple’s U1 chip which uses an Ultra Wideband (UWB) radio, technology that delivers precise location and spatial awareness.

It’s the technology that powers Apple’s Find My software which allows you to keep track of all your iDevices. That means the AirTags can precisely locate your item in relation to other products in the general vicinity. It’s supposed to be more accurate than Tile trackers which rely on Bluetooth.